New Macedonia leaders vow to revive EU/NATO bid
Macedonia's new leaders showed fresh resolve to revive the country's stalled bid for membership of the EU and NATO on Monday by vowing to mend relations with estranged EU neighbours Greece and Bulgaria and implement long-delayed reforms. Macedonia, the southernmost ex-Yugoslav republic, was granted EU candidate status in 2005.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb '17
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|310
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb '17
|DaniEl
|146
