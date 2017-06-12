New Macedonia leaders vow to revive E...

New Macedonia leaders vow to revive EU/NATO bid

Monday Jun 12 Read more: EurActiv.com

Macedonia's new leaders showed fresh resolve to revive the country's stalled bid for membership of the EU and NATO on Monday by vowing to mend relations with estranged EU neighbours Greece and Bulgaria and implement long-delayed reforms. Macedonia, the southernmost ex-Yugoslav republic, was granted EU candidate status in 2005.

