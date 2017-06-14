Majority of flights operating as scheduled: Qatar Airways to add 24 new destinations

DOHA: Qatar Airways' operations to and from its Doha hub are running smoothly, with the vast majority of flights operating as scheduled. In the past week, the airline has flown approximately 1,200 flights between Doha and its network of more than 150 destinations around the globe, with 90 per cent of those flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

