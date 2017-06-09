Macedonia v Spain Betting: La Roja can be trusted to eke out low-scoring win

While the visitors should be able to record a victory on Sunday evening, do not expect La Roja to rack up the goals in their World Cup qualifier Wednesday night saw an experimental Spain side salvage a 2-2 friendly draw at home to Colombia with a late goal from substitute Alvaro Morata. Manager Julen Lopetegui gave a rare start to Pepe Reina in goal and the Napoli keeper could have done better with both of Colombia's goals, while the second half saw Spain try playing three at the back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.