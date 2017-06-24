Macedonia not to build new refugee centers: interior minister
Macedonian authorities are not planning to build new refugee accommodation centers with the existing two to deal with any potential refugee surge, said Oliver Spasovski, Macedonia's interior minister on Friday. Macedonia has two refugee centers, one in Gevgelija in the south and another in Tabanovce in the north, which served as transit centers in the migrant crisis.
