macedonia brawl 300

macedonia brawl 300

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Transitions Online

An investigation based on leaked Macedonian intelligence documents has revealed a wide-ranging effort by Russia to sow discord in Macedonia in the hopes of derailing the country, and others in the Balkans, from joining NATO and continuing their integration into Western structures, according to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and its partners. OCCRP and partners Nova TV, from Macedonia, and Serbia's Crime and Corruption Reporting Network assert that the reports that they reviewed compiled by Macedonian counterintelligence also show that Serbian agents attempted to aid anti-Western and pro-Russian nationalists in Macedonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb '17 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb '17 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb '17 zika the great 310
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb '17 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC