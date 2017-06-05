macedonia brawl 300

An investigation based on leaked Macedonian intelligence documents has revealed a wide-ranging effort by Russia to sow discord in Macedonia in the hopes of derailing the country, and others in the Balkans, from joining NATO and continuing their integration into Western structures, according to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and its partners. OCCRP and partners Nova TV, from Macedonia, and Serbia's Crime and Corruption Reporting Network assert that the reports that they reviewed compiled by Macedonian counterintelligence also show that Serbian agents attempted to aid anti-Western and pro-Russian nationalists in Macedonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.