Greece and Macedonia mend ties in Russia's shadow

Thursday Jun 15

Greece has rejected Macedonia's suggestion to join Nato under a provisional title, but voiced good will to restart talks on the name dispute. Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias stated the Greek position at a meeting in Athens on Wednesday with his Macedonian counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov.

Chicago, IL

