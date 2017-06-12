George Soros increasingly attacked by...

George Soros increasingly attacked by conservative figures

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Mail

Those who oppose Soros and accuse him of being a 'puppetmaster' claim the American financier-cum-philanthropist has successfully manufactured Europe's migration crisis, backed a coup in Macedonia and sponsored protests in Hungary. From the Kremlin via Skopje to the power corridors of Washington, the Hungarian-born Jewish immigrant is public enemy number one of nationalists around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb '17 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb '17 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb '17 zika the great 310
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb '17 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC