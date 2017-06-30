EU Ready to Assist Macedonia Implement Reforms to Unlock Membership
The European Union's commissioner in charge of enlargement said on Monday the bloc will help Macedonia make key reforms such as ensuring judicial and media independence to unlock the country's path towards EU and NATO membership. "Tomorrow the first experts from the European Union will be in town to assist you in all these reforms," Hahn told reporters after he met the cabinet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
