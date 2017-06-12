Diego Costa on the Mark for Spain

Diego Costa on the Mark for Spain

Monday Jun 12

As the international fixtures continue to grab our attention, the beleaguered Diego Costa was in action for Spain yesterday. Playing against Macedonia, Diego Costa helped himself to an international goal, tapping in a cross from Isco, as the Spaniards took a 2-0 lead and eventually hung on for a 2-1 win.

Chicago, IL

