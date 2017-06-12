Diego Costa on the Mark for Spain
As the international fixtures continue to grab our attention, the beleaguered Diego Costa was in action for Spain yesterday. Playing against Macedonia, Diego Costa helped himself to an international goal, tapping in a cross from Isco, as the Spaniards took a 2-0 lead and eventually hung on for a 2-1 win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vital Football.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb '17
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|310
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb '17
|DaniEl
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC