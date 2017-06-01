.com | Man fires shots at Macedonia's outgoing health minister

.com | Man fires shots at Macedonia's...

Man fires shots at Macedonia's outgoing health minister

10 hrs ago Read more: News24

Macedonian police say a man has been arrested after firing two shots at close range at the country's outgoing health minister. No one was injured.

Chicago, IL

