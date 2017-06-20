Bulgarian PM backs Macedonian bid to ...

Bulgarian PM backs Macedonian bid to join EU, NATO

Bulgaria backs Macedonia's bid to join the European Union and NATO and the previously estranged Balkan neighbours will also sign a long-delayed friendship treaty, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Tuesday. Prospects for improved relations between Macedonia and nearby Bulgaria and Greece have risen since a Social Democratic-led coalition government took power in Skopje on May 31, replacing right-wing nationalists.

