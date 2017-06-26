Angolan capital most expensive for ex...

Angolan capital most expensive for expats: Study

Wednesday Jun 21

Angolan capital Luanda is the world's most expensive city for expatriates in a new ranking that also puts four other Asian centres in the top 10. Luanda took the top spot, followed by Hong Kong and Tokyo. Seoul was at six and Shanghai at eight, according to a Whereas, world's least expensive cities for expatriates are Tunis in Tunisia , Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan , and Skopje in Macedonia .

Chicago, IL

