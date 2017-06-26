Angolan capital most expensive for expats: Study
Angolan capital Luanda is the world's most expensive city for expatriates in a new ranking that also puts four other Asian centres in the top 10. Luanda took the top spot, followed by Hong Kong and Tokyo. Seoul was at six and Shanghai at eight, according to a Whereas, world's least expensive cities for expatriates are Tunis in Tunisia , Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan , and Skopje in Macedonia .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb '17
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|310
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb '17
|DaniEl
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC