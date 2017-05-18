U.S. Welcomes Macedonian President's Move To Give Mandate To Zaev

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov poses for photographers as he gives a mandate to form a government to Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev in Skopje on 17 May 2017 The U.S. State Department has welcomed Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov's decision to give the opposition leader a mandate to form a new government, potentially breaking a political deadlock in the Balkan country. The U.S. statement on May 18 said the decision "represents an important step forward for Macedonian democracy and the people of Macedonia."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.