U.S. Welcomes Macedonian President's Move To Give Mandate To Zaev
Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov poses for photographers as he gives a mandate to form a government to Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev in Skopje on 17 May 2017 The U.S. State Department has welcomed Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov's decision to give the opposition leader a mandate to form a new government, potentially breaking a political deadlock in the Balkan country. The U.S. statement on May 18 said the decision "represents an important step forward for Macedonian democracy and the people of Macedonia."
