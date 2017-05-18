U.S. Welcomes Macedonian President's ...

U.S. Welcomes Macedonian President's Move To Give Mandate To Zaev

Thursday May 18

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov poses for photographers as he gives a mandate to form a government to Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev in Skopje on 17 May 2017 The U.S. State Department has welcomed Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov's decision to give the opposition leader a mandate to form a new government, potentially breaking a political deadlock in the Balkan country. The U.S. statement on May 18 said the decision "represents an important step forward for Macedonian democracy and the people of Macedonia."

