TGC-2 increased 3-month RAS net profit by 24.74%

RAS net profit of PJSC TGC-2 for Q1 2017 grew by 24.74% to RUB 2.014 billion from RUB 1.615 billion the year before, the company reported. Revenue increased by 4.27% to RUB 12.218 billion from RUB 11.718 billion, sales profit by 31% to RUB 2.877 billion from RUB 2.196 billion, pre-tax profit by 24.18% to RUB 2.547 billion from RUB 2.051 billion.

