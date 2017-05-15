Talat Xhaferi is Now Officially Chair...

Talat Xhaferi is Now Officially Chair of Macedonian Parliament

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Skopje's State Gazette has published the decision for the election of Talat Xhaferi as a new chair of the Macedonian parliament, quoted by BNR. After Xhaferi's election on April 27 by MPs of the Social Democrats and the Albanian formations, turmoil occurred inside the building of the national assembly with over 100 MPs, administration employees, police and journalists injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb '17 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb '17 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb '17 zika the great 310
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb '17 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,773 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC