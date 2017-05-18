Sofia Opposes Any Border Changes Acro...

Sofia Opposes Any Border Changes Across Southeast Europe

Friday May 12

Bulgaria opposes any change of borders within Southeast Europe and it supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Macedonia , the foreign ministry states, quoted by BNR. The statement before the BGNES agency comes as a response to the question whether Bulgaria supports the stance of its most important strategic partners - the USA and Germany on the inviolability of the current borders in the Balkans.

Chicago, IL

