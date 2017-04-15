Protests in Macedonia Continue

The civic initiative For a United Macedonia is continuing to organize protests in the country, saying that it will not allow anyone to ''violate the constitution or think they can elect a parliamentary speaker illegally'', quoted by BNR. During talks in Skopje with leaders of the parties represented in parliament, both President Gjorge Ivanov and Hoyt Brian Yee, US deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs called on the new majority in Macedonia to be given a chance to form a cabinet.

Chicago, IL

