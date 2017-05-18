Number of unaccompanied refugee and m...

Number of unaccompanied refugee and migrant children hits - record high' - " UNICEF

In the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, three children look out of the window of a train, which was boarded by refugees primarily from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, at a reception centre for refugees and migrants, in Gevgelija. Photo: UNICEF/Ashley Gilbertson VII 18 May 2017 – The number of children traveling alone has increased fivefold since 2010, the United Nations Children's Fund said today, warning that many young refugees and migrants are taking highly dangerous routes, often at the mercy of traffickers, to reach their destinations.

