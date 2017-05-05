Macedonian party urges president agai...

Macedonian party urges president again to hand over gov't forming mandate

Read more: Xinhuanet

Macedonian Social Democratic Union Thursday urged the president, George Ivanov, again to hand over the mandate for the formation of new government as the only way to end the political crisis. In a statement, SDSM urged the swift power transfer and start of formation of new government to take the country ahead with reform.

Chicago, IL

