Macedonian Crowds Resume Protests Against New Governing Coalition

Thousands of nationalist demonstrators resumed their protests in Skopje on May 2 against an emerging coalition government that includes ethnic Albanian parties, five days after they charged into parliament and assaulted lawmakers. The protesters allege that a deal struck between the Social Democrats to govern alongside ethnic Albanian parties threatens national unity.

Chicago, IL

