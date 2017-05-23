Macedonia Suspends Police Officers Fo...

Macedonia Suspends Police Officers For Parliament Invasion

Protesters, among them masked people, attacked deputies after they stormed parliament in Skopje,including Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev on April 27. The Macedonian Interior Ministry has suspended 16 police officers for their failure to prevent a violent storming of the parliament building by nationalist protesters. The angry invasion of the parliament on April 27, which included masked men, resulted in dozens of journalists and lawmakers being injured, including Social Democratic Union leader Zoran Zaev.

