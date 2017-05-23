Macedonia Suspends 16 Police Officers After Parliament Invasion

Police try to block protestors as they enter into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017. Scores of protesters have broken through a police cordon and entered Macedonian parliament to protest the election of a new speaker despite a m The Macedonian Interior Ministry has suspended 16 police officers for their failure to prevent a violent storming of the parliament building by nationalist protesters.

