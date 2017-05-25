Macedonia reiterates interest in joining TAP
The Republic of Macedonia is very interested in connecting with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project, CEO of Macedonian Energy Resources Skopje company Krste Miladinov told Trend. "Regarding the connection to TAP, a request was sent to TAP AG Greece, but no final response has been received so far," he added.
