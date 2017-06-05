Macedonia Hands Nine Suspended Sentences For Bloody Rampage In Parliament

Nine people were given suspended sentences by a Macedonian court on May 23 for their part in a rampage at the Balkan nation's parliament last month that left several politicians battered and bloodied. The court in the capital, Skopje, handed down suspended sentences ranging from six months to one year to the nine people, all of whom pleaded guilty to charges of entering parliament by force and fighting with security officials.

