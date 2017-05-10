Chizhov: There is an alternative to Euro-Atlantic integration

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's ambassador to the EU, told a group of journalists yesterday that his country could offer an alternative to Macedonia, to the Western Balkans and to any countries, as, in his view, "there is always an alternative to Euro-Atlantic integration". Chizhov had invited selected journalists to discuss a wide range of topics, ranging from the Syrian Civil War the Ukraine crisis, Russia-US relations, and EU-Russia relations.

