Bulgarian Premier Seeks to Defy Past Failures With New Coalition

Bulgaria's parliament gave the go-ahead to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to head his third government in eight years, though uncertainty remains as to whether his coalition with a loose alliance of nationalist parties will last to serve a full term. Lawmakers voted 133-101, without abstentions, to back the Gerb party's cabinet with the United Patriots, Parliament Speaker Dimitar Glavchev said Thursday in the assembly in Sofia, the capital. The European Union's poorest member is preparing to take over the bloc's rotating six-month presidency in January, a key part of the window during which the U.K. will hold Brexit negotiations.

