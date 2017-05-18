After attracting top suppliers, Macedonia eyes bigger prize
Macedonia has spent the last decade establishing itself as open for business to global automotive suppliers because of its availability of skilled, low-cost labor, proximity to key European markets and its willingness to provide generous tax incentives. It has also made reforms that have improved its place in the World Bank's annual ease of doing business ranking to 10th Since 2007 partsmakers such as Delphi, Adient, Lear, Johnson Matthey, Kostal and Key Safety Systems have opened factories in Macedonia.
