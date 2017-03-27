Trend News Agency, Macedonian Information Agency sign co-op agreement
According to the document, the sides will regularly exchange news articles, photos and videos about the sociopolitical, economic, social, as well as cultural and humanitarian life in Macedonia and Azerbaijan. At the same time, the parties intend to pay special attention to the information coverage of important national, regional and international events in Azerbaijan and Macedonia, as well as neighboring countries.
