Trend News Agency, Macedonian Informa...

Trend News Agency, Macedonian Information Agency sign co-op agreement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Today.Az

According to the document, the sides will regularly exchange news articles, photos and videos about the sociopolitical, economic, social, as well as cultural and humanitarian life in Macedonia and Azerbaijan. At the same time, the parties intend to pay special attention to the information coverage of important national, regional and international events in Azerbaijan and Macedonia, as well as neighboring countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb '17 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb '17 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb '17 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb '17 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,997,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC