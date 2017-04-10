The Soros-Obama Axis of Chaos
Ronald Reagan must be grimacing in heaven as he witnesses America fund the very forces in Europe he labored to defeat. In Macedonia, a beacon of conservatism in a heavily liberal Europe, U.S. taxpayer dollars are bankrolling a multitude of George Soros' chaos-creating leftist organizations to oppose and ultimately defeat the pro-American, center-right government there, known by the acronym VMRO-DPMNE .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb '17
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb '17
|DaniEl
|146
