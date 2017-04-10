The Latest: Turkey concerned over Mac...

The Latest: Turkey concerned over Macedonia violence

Turkey has expressed "deep concern" over violence in Macedonia's parliament and the political crisis in the country, urging the creation of a new government within democratic principles. The Turkish presidency said in a written statement Friday that it hoped "differences in opinion" in Macedonia would soon be solved through dialogue and tolerance.

