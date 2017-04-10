The Latest: Conservative head condemns Macedonia opposition
The head of Macedonia's dominant conservative party has condemned overnight violence against opposition lawmakers in parliament, but says opposition leaders provoked the attack. Nikola Gruevski is accusing the Social Democrats of consciously breaching the country's law and constitution by electing a new parliament speaker - an ethnic Albanian politician.
