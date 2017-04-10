The Latest: Conservative head condemn...

The Latest: Conservative head condemns Macedonia opposition

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The head of Macedonia's dominant conservative party has condemned overnight violence against opposition lawmakers in parliament, but says opposition leaders provoked the attack. Nikola Gruevski is accusing the Social Democrats of consciously breaching the country's law and constitution by electing a new parliament speaker - an ethnic Albanian politician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb '17 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb '17 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb '17 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb '17 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC