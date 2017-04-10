Social Democratic Leader Zoran Zaev Attacked as Protesters Storm Macedonia Parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats on Thursday after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker, witnesses said. Live television footage showed Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev with blood trickling from one side of his forehead, not long after he announced that the majority coalition led by his party had elected Talat Xhaferi as parliament speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
