Protesters In Skopje Continue Calls For Early Macedonian Elections
Demonstrators took the streets of Macedonia's capital, Skopje, again on April 24 to protest against the proposed inclusion of ethnic Albanian parties in a governing coalition. The demonstrators stopped outside of the headquarters of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party and demanded early parliamentary elections -- saying a fresh vote would bring an end to the Balkan country's ongoing political crisis Supporters of the initiative also stopped in front of Macedonia's parliament and urged lawmakers to convene an urgent session dedicated to scheduling an early general election as soon as possible.
