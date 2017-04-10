Protesters attack Macedonian lawmakers after leadership vote
Police try to block protestors as they enter into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Scores of protesters have broken through a police cordon and entered Macedonian parliament to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb '17
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb '17
|DaniEl
|146
