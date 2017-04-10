Protesters attack Macedonian lawmaker...

Protesters attack Macedonian lawmakers after leadership vote

Thursday

Police try to block protestors as they enter into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Scores of protesters have broken through a police cordon and entered Macedonian parliament to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government.

