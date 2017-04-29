Protest inside Macedonian parliament injures 10
A parliamentary alliance between the opposition Social Democrats and an ethnic Albanian party has sparked daily street protest by nationalist in Skopje but this violence has deepened the country's crisis. The chaos in Skopje broke out on Thursday evening, with dozens of demonstrators - including a group of masked men - breaking a police cordon and entering parliament waving Macedonian flags, shouting and singing the national anthem.
