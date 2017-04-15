President Radev: 'I Shall Insist On S...

President Radev: 'I Shall Insist On Stronger EU Commitment to Republic of Macedonia'

Saturday

'' I am going to insist on a stronger EU commitment to the Republic of Macedonia '', said Bulgarian President Rumen Radev , quoted by a BGNES reporter from the air base in Graf Ignatievo where the president attended yesterday a demo flight of an F-35 US aircraft. ''This is not the way to govern a country.

Chicago, IL

