Minister of Economy discusses cooperative opportunities with Asian,...
H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy, received a number of senior government figures and heads of regional and international organizations from Asian, European and African countries participating in the 7th Annual Investment Forum held from April 2 to 4, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Center under the theme 'International Investment, Path to Competitiveness & Development.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar 9
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb '17
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb '17
|DaniEl
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC