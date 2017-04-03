Minister of Economy discusses cooperative opportunities with Asian,...

Minister of Economy discusses coopera...

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy, received a number of senior government figures and heads of regional and international organizations from Asian, European and African countries participating in the 7th Annual Investment Forum held from April 2 to 4, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Center under the theme 'International Investment, Path to Competitiveness & Development.'

