Macedonians Continue Protests, Ivanov...

Macedonians Continue Protests, Ivanov Avoids Meeting Bildt

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Protesters in Skopje demonstrate in front of the Macedonian parliament against an agreement that would ensure the wider official use of the Albanian language, on March 30. Demonstrators chanted anti-European Union slogans as they took to the streets of Skopje again on April 18 in a protest against the proposed inclusion of ethnic Albanian parties in a governing coalition. Thousands of demonstrators stopped outside of the parliament in Skopje demanding new elections and denouncing plans by the coalition partners to institute Albanian as the country's second language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb '17 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb '17 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb '17 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb '17 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC