Macedonians Continue Protests, Ivanov Avoids Meeting Bildt
Protesters in Skopje demonstrate in front of the Macedonian parliament against an agreement that would ensure the wider official use of the Albanian language, on March 30. Demonstrators chanted anti-European Union slogans as they took to the streets of Skopje again on April 18 in a protest against the proposed inclusion of ethnic Albanian parties in a governing coalition. Thousands of demonstrators stopped outside of the parliament in Skopje demanding new elections and denouncing plans by the coalition partners to institute Albanian as the country's second language.
