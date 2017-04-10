Macedonian Protests Against Forming New Government In 43rd Day

Protesters took to the streets of Skopje for a 43rd day of protests on April 10 holding shields made of cardboard to symbolize their proclaimed goal to protect the country from being ruled by a coalition of Social Democrats and ethnic Albanians. Led by a line of women, children, and older people holding the paper shields painted with the national colors red and yellow, the protesters marched from the Government building to the parliament demanding new elections and rejecting the coalition partners' plans to institute Albanian as the country's second language.

