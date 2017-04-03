Macedonia Scapegoating Albania for Po...

Macedonia Scapegoating Albania for Political Deadlock

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Transitions Online

While EU Council head urges politicians not to aggravate ethnic tensions, Skopje blames Tirana for trying to undermine the constitutional order. Macedonia must focus on its aspiration to join the EU to defuse ethnic tensions, European Council President Donald Tusk has told head of state Gjorge Ivanov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb '17 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb '17 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb '17 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb '17 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC