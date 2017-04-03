Macedonia Assails Albania For Interfe...

Macedonia Assails Albania For Interfering In Internal Affairs

The Macedonian Foreign Ministry has accused neighboring Albania of interfering in its domestic affairs by trying to influence the Balkan nation's ethnic Albanian minority. The ministry on April 4 said Skopje had summoned Albania's ambassador to protest Albania's "open interference in Macedonia's internal affairs."

