Judicial Watch Sues State Department and USAID
Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development for records and communications relating to the funding and political activities of the Open Society Foundation - Macedonia. The Macedonia organization, part of George Soros' Open Society Foundations , received nearly $5 million from USAID from 2012 to 2016.
