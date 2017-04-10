In Pics | #HappyEaster 2017: Here's h...

In Pics | #HappyEaster 2017: Here's how Easter was celebrated around the world

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: DNA India

A Lithuania Orthodox priest blesses cakes and Easter eggs during an Orthodox Easter ceremony in the Prechistensky, the Cathedral Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 15, 2017 Orthodox nuns attend the Christian Orthodox Easter service at the 10th century St. John the Baptist Monastery near Mavrovo, west of Macedonia's capital Skopje, April 16, 2017. Priests lead the Christian Orthodox Easter service at the 10th century St. John the Baptist Monastery near Mavrovo, west of Macedonia's capital Skopje, April 16, 2017.

