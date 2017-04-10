In Macedonia, anti-press rhetoric lea...

In Macedonia, anti-press rhetoric leaves journalists feeling vulnerable

Wednesday Apr 19

As the political crisis in Macedonia, triggered by allegations of mass surveillance by intelligence agencies, deepens the environment is increasingly unsafe for journalists who report critically on the ruling Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity and its leader, Nikola Gruevski. The party has been at odds with the critical media since it first dominated Macedonia's political scene in 2006, but tensions reached a peak in recent weeks after Gruevski, in an interview with local newspaper Republika , accused the critical media of being foreign mercenaries working in the interests of financier George Soros.

Chicago, IL

