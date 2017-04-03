Hungary warns about growing foreign influence in the Balkans
Orban: "We have to accept Montenegro as soon as possible and speed up the accession of Macedonia and Serbia." [ European People's Party/Flickr ] The growing influence of Moscow and Ankara in the Western Balkan region is raising concern among the leaders of European centre-right political parties, who have called for a revival of EU aspirations in the region.
