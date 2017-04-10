Hundreds protest stray dog poisonings...

Hundreds protest stray dog poisonings in Macedonia

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: CTV

Hundreds of people have gathered in Macedonia's capital of Skopje to protest a recent spate of stray dog poisonings in several cities around the country. The sight of dozens of stray dogs dying in Skopje alone last month has alarmed conservationists and animal welfare groups.

