EU tells Macedonia, paralysed by political crisis, to focus on EU entry

European Council President Donald Tusk said in Macedonia on Monday he hoped the country's leaders would avoid fuelling ethnic tensions and focus on advancing towards EU membership instead. The Balkan state, with a Slav majority and a large ethnic Albanian minority, has been without a government since December, when inconclusive elections led to feuding over the influence of ethnic Albanians in a proposed coalition administration.

