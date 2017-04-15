EU Foreign-Policy Chief Condemns Mace...

EU Foreign-Policy Chief Condemns Macedonia Violence

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Weekday Magazine

EU foreign-affairs chief Federica Mogherini condemned the violent storming of Macedonia's parliament by nationalist protesters. Speaking during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Malta on April 28, she called the incident in Skopje a "serious crisis that can be dangerous."

Chicago, IL

