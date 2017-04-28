Bulgaria worried by violence in Macedonian parliament
"I am deeply concerned by the tensions in the Republic of Macedonia and yesterday's night clashes in parliament, which have led to dozens of injured, including members of the parliament," Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in a statement on Friday. "I call on all parties in the Republic of Macedonia to respect the democratic process and to engage in dialogue," Radev said.
